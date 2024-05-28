Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,212,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.29. 4,425,045 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

