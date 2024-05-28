Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,910 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,187. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $263.92. The firm has a market cap of $391.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.