Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,322 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,806,000 after purchasing an additional 378,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,976,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.51. 2,868,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,966. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

