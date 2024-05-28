Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,040 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $30,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.27. 2,832,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,679. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

