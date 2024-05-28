Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $407,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $100.03. 348,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,518. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

