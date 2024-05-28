Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,801 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Adobe worth $453,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.43. 2,483,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.70 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

