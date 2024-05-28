Stifel Financial Corp Has $281.08 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 431,623 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $281,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.77. 707,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,191. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

