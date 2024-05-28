Stifel Financial Corp Has $325.02 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 30,490 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Honeywell International worth $325,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

