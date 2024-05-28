Stifel Financial Corp Has $367.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,679,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,480 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.31% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $367,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,893,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012,630. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.