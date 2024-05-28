Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 875,473 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 600.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,473 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.45% of Norfolk Southern worth $241,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,777.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 326,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.78.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.81. 881,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

