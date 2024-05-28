Stifel Financial Corp Sells 37,806 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,933,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,806 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $501,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 556,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after buying an additional 61,373 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 49,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 59,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,358,772. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $46.28. 18,170,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,346,664. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.98 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

