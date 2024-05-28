Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,671,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,455 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $686,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.92. 1,580,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

