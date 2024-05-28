StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 million, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.38. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
