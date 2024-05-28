StockNews.com Downgrades Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.12.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $72.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.