StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 5.5 %
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
