StockNews.com Lowers CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Sell

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Get CommScope alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COMM

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,106,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,490. CommScope has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $246.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

In related news, Director L William Krause acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,071,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 3,911,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,578,000 after buying an additional 2,745,209 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,330,000 after buying an additional 1,280,636 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 211.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,195,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 811,444 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.