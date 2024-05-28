StockNews.com Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $325.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.56. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

