StockNews.com Lowers Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) to Buy

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of PDEX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 million, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.55. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pro-Dex stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PDEX Free Report ) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Pro-Dex worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

