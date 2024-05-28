STV Group (LON:STVG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $275.00

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 272 ($3.47), with a volume of 28182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.45).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get STV Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STVG

STV Group Trading Up 0.7 %

STV Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 241.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 210.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.90 million, a PE ratio of 3,027.78 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. STV Group’s payout ratio is currently 12,222.22%.

About STV Group

(Get Free Report)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.