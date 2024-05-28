Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 807,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance

SUTNY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. 55,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,240. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

