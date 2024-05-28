Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $523.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,073 shares of company stock worth $72,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 109,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Articles

