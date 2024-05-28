Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$70.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$71.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.53. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$61.84 and a 1 year high of C$74.94.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 900 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLF

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.