SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.07. SunPower shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 2,059,478 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Guggenheim downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

The company has a market cap of $550.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in SunPower by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,226 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SunPower by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in SunPower by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 343,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 185,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

