Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 1.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $909.65 and last traded at $898.00. 2,398,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,993,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $883.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $889.85 and its 200-day moving average is $654.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 186.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $51,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

