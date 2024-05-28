Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SGC. StockNews.com raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SGC

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SGC traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. 83,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,142. The company has a market capitalization of $328.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Equities analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1,040.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 78.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 67.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.