sUSD (SUSD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.55 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $41.06 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 41,099,232 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

