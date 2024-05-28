Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

SWDBY stock opened at SEK 20.18 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of SEK 15.17 and a 52 week high of SEK 22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 19.99.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of SEK 1.74 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 26.65%. On average, analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.76. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

