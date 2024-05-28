Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVLW) versus Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Financial Comparison

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Swvl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -3.94% -23.77% -2.46% Swvl N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $4.40 billion 1.44 -$340.32 million ($0.47) -33.55 Swvl $22.85 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lyft and Swvl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Swvl has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lyft and Swvl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 19 5 0 2.16 Swvl 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyft presently has a consensus target price of $16.70, suggesting a potential upside of 6.82%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Swvl.

Summary

Lyft beats Swvl on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. It also offers centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

