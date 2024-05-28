Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Down 62.6% in May

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the April 30th total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYBX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Synlogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synlogic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

Synlogic Trading Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the third quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYBX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. 5,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,584. The company has a market cap of $18.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.03. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 189.99% and a negative net margin of 2,284.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synlogic

(Get Free Report)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.