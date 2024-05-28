T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells $3,287,600.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.31. 5,729,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

