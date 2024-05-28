Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Guggenheim

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TNGX. Barclays lowered their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of TNGX opened at $6.91 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,131,000 after buying an additional 1,276,945 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,427,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,471,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

