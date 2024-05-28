Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.99. 808,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,470,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $859.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. Analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,848 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.