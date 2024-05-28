TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,304,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717,342 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.53% of TC Energy worth $600,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in TC Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TRP traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 895,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,577. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $41.85.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

