TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 337,351 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,029,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,351 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $488,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $175.29 and a 12 month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

