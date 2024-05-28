TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.84% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $429,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,315.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 645,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,468,000 after acquiring an additional 343,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.96. 5,827,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,232,870. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $81.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

