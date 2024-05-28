TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 922,449 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $392,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.31. The company had a trading volume of 53,996,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,073,891. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

