TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 277,308 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Broadcom worth $945,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,371,521.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,404.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,328.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,208.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $776.38 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.