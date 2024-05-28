TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.16% of T-Mobile US worth $310,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 560,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,498,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 307.4% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.18. 3,697,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,003. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.71.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total value of $31,815,159.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 685,252,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,853,845,720.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total transaction of $31,815,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 685,252,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,853,845,720.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,614,860 shares of company stock worth $1,076,855,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

