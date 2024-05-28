TD Asset Management Inc Has $259.42 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 98,112 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.21% of Franco-Nevada worth $259,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,472,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,156,000 after acquiring an additional 198,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,364,000 after acquiring an additional 112,274 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,628,000 after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FNV stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.88. 481,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,506. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.17, a PEG ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day moving average is $114.55. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $151.63.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

