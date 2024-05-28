TD Asset Management Inc Has $278.78 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 202.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 602,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,312 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $278,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 427.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

McKesson Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MCK traded down $11.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $549.26. 1,007,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

