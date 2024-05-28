TD Asset Management Inc Has $3.02 Billion Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,415,591 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 3.0% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc owned 2.62% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $3,017,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,478,898,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,996,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.59. 1,574,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

