TD Asset Management Inc Has $321.60 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,713,269 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910,872 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.01% of Barrick Gold worth $321,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,105,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $56,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,220 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 249,017 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 183,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,439,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,123,180. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

