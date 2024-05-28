TD Asset Management Inc Has $727.28 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,334,692 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $727,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,789,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,033,000 after purchasing an additional 387,561 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TELUS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,630,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $353,226,000 after purchasing an additional 533,306 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,675,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,942 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TELUS by 7.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,971,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,322 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,155,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,584,000 after purchasing an additional 800,853 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,491. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

