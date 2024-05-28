TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,702,266 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises 1.1% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,069,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Brookfield by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $50,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.11.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

