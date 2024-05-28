TD Asset Management Inc Sells 607,432 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 607,432 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $244,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.2 %

AMD traded up $5.25 on Tuesday, hitting $171.61. 65,915,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,103,828. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $277.38 billion, a PE ratio of 251.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.77 and its 200-day moving average is $158.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

