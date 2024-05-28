Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Technology One’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.
