Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teijin had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

