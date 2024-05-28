Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day moving average is $139.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

