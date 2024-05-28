Terra (LUNA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $455.93 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00000889 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $455.93 million and approximately $28.89 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000763 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000496 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 751,688,323 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

