Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,584,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,538,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.76. The firm has a market cap of $571.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.